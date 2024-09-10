News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » How Maruti plans to deliver Affordable Tech

How Maruti plans to deliver Affordable Tech

By Deepak Patel
September 10, 2024 17:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The average car price in India has increased rapidly in the last 5-6 years due to new emission regulations and demand for more spacious and comfortable cars loaded with advanced technology.

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi speaks at a car launch in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Customers today ask for feature-loaded cars and the auto industry's challenge is to develop new-age technologies at affordable prices in India, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Monday.

The average car price in India has increased rapidly in the last 5-6 years due to new emission regulations and demand for more spacious and comfortable cars loaded with advanced technology.

 

This has resulted in a decline in demand for small cars such as hatchbacks and sedans, while the SUV demand has seen an uptick.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift driven by an increasing demand for comfort, convenience, safety, and adherence to evolving regulations.

"Customers are seeking feature-loaded, technology-driven experiences," Takeuchi said at the annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

"This shift is leading to a significant increase in the penetration of electronics within our vehicles.

"Our challenge is to develop and offer these new-age technologies at prices that are affordable for the Indian market.

"The key lies in innovation. Finding ways to integrate advanced features without compromising on cost-effectiveness," he said in his speech.

The auto industry must invest in research and development, leverage its understanding of local market dynamics, and collaborate across the value chain to achieve this balance, he said.

"It is imperative that we develop a robust local ecosystem for the electronics industry to become truly self-reliant.

"This means more than just manufacturing; it involves a holistic approach that includes local testing facilities, enhancing design and development capabilities, and most importantly, investing in our people," he said.

India is emerging as a global hub for auto component sourcing and the industry exports over 25 per cent of its production annually.

"Last year, the auto component industry exported components worth $20 billion.

"However, this is less than two per cent of global auto industry trade, giving us a huge opportunity to further increase exports," Takeuchi said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Deepak Patel
Source: source
 
Print this article
The Rs 9.99 lakh midsize SUV coupe Curvv launched
The Rs 9.99 lakh midsize SUV coupe Curvv launched
Automakers Gear Up For Festive Season
Automakers Gear Up For Festive Season
Auto sales decline for 2nd consecutive month in August
Auto sales decline for 2nd consecutive month in August
Can Rinku seize the opportunity in Duleep Trophy?
Can Rinku seize the opportunity in Duleep Trophy?
BJP plotting to impose Prez rule in Delhi: Atishi
BJP plotting to impose Prez rule in Delhi: Atishi
SEE: Manu Bhaker Practices Bharata Natyam
SEE: Manu Bhaker Practices Bharata Natyam
Humpy's out? No problem! Women eye gold in Olympiad
Humpy's out? No problem! Women eye gold in Olympiad

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What drove Toyota Kirloskar profit 3x in FY24

What drove Toyota Kirloskar profit 3x in FY24

Kia tops Fada customer index in mass-mkt space

Kia tops Fada customer index in mass-mkt space

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances