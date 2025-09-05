GST impact: Tata Motors to cut PV prices by up to Rs 1.45 lakh from Sep 22

Tata Motors on Friday said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.45 lakh effective September 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Mumbai-based auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor Rs 80,000, and Altroz Rs 1.10 lakh.

Similarly, the price of compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 85,000 and that of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.

Mid-sized model Curvv would also see a price cut of Rs 65,000, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Prices of company's premium SUVs - Harrier and Safari, wll see a price reduction of 1.4 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh respectively, it added.

"In line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision, the Hon'ble Finance Minister's intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said.

The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective September 22 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India, he noted.

Chandra noted that the GST rate cut will make the company's popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new-age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers.

The GST Council, earlier this week, approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Under it, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent rate.

All automobiles exceeding 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm will be charged with a 40 per cent levy.