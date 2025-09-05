HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » GST impact: Tata Motors to cut PV prices by up to Rs 1.45 lakh from Sep 22

GST impact: Tata Motors to cut PV prices by up to Rs 1.45 lakh from Sep 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 06, 2025 00:03 IST

x

Tata Motors on Friday said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.45 lakh effective September 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

Tata Motor

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Mumbai-based auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor Rs 80,000, and Altroz Rs 1.10 lakh.

Similarly, the price of compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 85,000 and that of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.

 

Mid-sized model Curvv would also see a price cut of Rs 65,000, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Prices of company's premium SUVs - Harrier and Safari, wll see a price reduction of 1.4 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh respectively, it added.

"In line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision, the Hon'ble Finance Minister's intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said.

The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective September 22 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India, he noted.

Chandra noted that the GST rate cut will make the company's popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new-age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers.

The GST Council, earlier this week, approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Under it, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent rate.

All automobiles exceeding 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm will be charged with a 40 per cent levy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

RIL sanction compliant; Russian oil benefit capped
RIL sanction compliant; Russian oil benefit capped
Vedanta beats Adani to acquire Jaiprakash Associates
Vedanta beats Adani to acquire Jaiprakash Associates
What You Must Know About New Income Tax Act
What You Must Know About New Income Tax Act
Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000
Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000
'US Is An Important Market For Us'
'US Is An Important Market For Us'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Race Against Time: Army Rescues Villagers with 18-hr Bridge Build1:48

Race Against Time: Army Rescues Villagers with 18-hr...

Ananya Dazzles in a Black Dress0:55

Ananya Dazzles in a Black Dress

Man Collapses at Delhi Airport - CISF Officer's CPR Saves His Life0:36

Man Collapses at Delhi Airport - CISF Officer's CPR Saves...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV