News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Festive demand helps PV wholesales rise marginally in October: SIAM

Festive demand helps PV wholesales rise marginally in October: SIAM

Source: PTI
November 13, 2024 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aided by festive demand, domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rose marginally year-on-year to 393,238 units in October, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Cars

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches by companies to dealers stood at 389,714 units in October last year.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 14 per cent year-on-year to 21,64,276 units last month, as compared to 18,95,799 units in October 2023, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

 

Scooter sales witnessed a 22 per cent on-year rise to 721,200 units in October.

Motorcycle dispatches saw an increase of 11 per cent to 13,90,696 units in the previous month, as against 12,52,835 up units in October, 2023.

Moped sales declined to 52,380 units in October this year, as against 53,162 units in the same month a year ago.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers from companies saw a marginal dip last month at 76,770 units, as compared to 77,344 units in October last year.

"October 2024 saw two major festivals Dussehra and Diwali, both occurring in the same month, which traditionally drive higher consumer demand, providing a significant boost to the auto industry's performance," SIAM director general Rajesh Menon stated.

Passenger vehicles posted its highest-ever sales of October in 2024 at 3.93 lakh units, with a growth of 0.9 per cent, albeit on a high base of last October, he added.

The two-wheeler segment also posted the highest-ever sales of October in 2024, Menon said.

"This high growth was also reflected in the Vahan vehicle registration data, wherein more than 30 per cent growth in registration was witnessed for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers in October 2024, compared to October 2023," he stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Coming! Purge In EV 2 Wheeler Market
Coming! Purge In EV 2 Wheeler Market
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Sedans Ready To Take On SUVs
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Ponting, Langer to ditch Perth Test for IPL auction?
Ponting, Langer to ditch Perth Test for IPL auction?
Will Wayanad elect a Gandhi again? Voting underway
Will Wayanad elect a Gandhi again? Voting underway
10 flights diverted as dense fog hits Delhi airport
10 flights diverted as dense fog hits Delhi airport
Hugs, tears as Wayanad landslide survivors vote
Hugs, tears as Wayanad landslide survivors vote

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances