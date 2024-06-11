News
Passenger vehicle sales up 4% in May

Passenger vehicle sales up 4% in May

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 11, 2024 12:45 IST
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased 4 per cent year-on-year in May to 3,47,492 units, as compared to the same month last year, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

PV

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 334,537 units in May 2023.

 

"Passenger vehicles have only witnessed a moderate growth, primarily owing to a high base effect of the previous year," the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

Two-wheeler sales rose 10 per cent to 16,20,084 units last month, as compared to 14,71,550 units in the year-ago period.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose 15 per cent to 55,763 units in May, as against 48,610 units in May 2023.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
