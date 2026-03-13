Aurionpro to Build AI-Ready Green Data Centre in Southern India

Aurionpro Solutions has been awarded a Rs 350 crore contract to develop a cutting-edge, AI-ready green data centre in southern India, highlighting the company's role in the country's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Aurionpro Solutions secures a Rs 350 crore contract to build a green, AI-ready data centre in southern India.

The data centre will support next-generation, high-density computing workloads.

India's data centre market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to reach 2 GW by the end of 2026.

This project marks Aurionpro's first AI-ready data centre, contributing to India's growing technology ecosystem.

Enterprise technology infrastructure provider Aurionpro Solutions on Friday said it has secured a multi-year contract worth close to Rs 350 crore from a hyperscale operator for setting up a data centre in southern India.

The mandate entails the development of a large, AI-ready green data centre, designed to support next-generation, high-density computing workloads, it said.

The engagement covers comprehensive design, detailed engineering, and end-to-end execution of MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) works, leveraging the company's in-house team of highly skilled specialists with expertise in mission-critical infrastructure design, Aurionpro said.

The project has already commenced this month and is expected to be delivered over the next 6-7 quarters, a company spokesperson said.

India's Growing Data Centre Market

This contract comes at a time when India's data centre market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the country's data centre capacity reaching 1.5 GW in 2025 and being projected to reach 2 GW by the end of 2026, Aurionpro Solutions said.

Through this project, Aurionpro will partner in delivering its first AI-ready data centre, marking an important milestone as the company contributes to the next phase of growth in India's technology ecosystem, the company said.

"With demand already outpacing available capacity, we see a significant and sustained growth runway for the sector. We are well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to this next phase of sovereign digital infrastructure expansion in India," said Ashish Rai, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aurionpro Solutions.

He sounded confident that this would open up even larger opportunities for the company as it continues to scale up capabilities in this high-growth segment.