HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » At WTO, India proposes retaliatory duties against US over auto tariffs

At WTO, India proposes retaliatory duties against US over auto tariffs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 22:40 IST

x

India on Friday proposed imposing retaliatory duties under the WTO (World Trade Organisation) norms against the US over American tariffs on automobile sector in the name of safeguard measures.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy WTO/X.com

"The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations would take the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States," according to a notification of the WTO being circulated at the request of India.

 

India has notified the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods of its proposed suspension of concessions and other obligations under certain WTO provisions.

"This notification is made in connection with safeguard measures extended by the United States of America on imports of automobile parts from India," it said.

On March 26 this year, the US adopted a safeguard measure in the form of a tariff increase of 25 per cent ad valorem on imports of passenger vehicles and light trucks, and on certain automobile parts from India.

These measures apply from May 3, 2025 as regards automobile parts, and for an unlimited duration.

The measures have not been notified by the United States to the WTO, but are, in essence, safeguard measures.

India has maintained that the measures taken by the United States are not consistent with the GATT (General Agreement on Trade and Tariff) 1994 and the agreement on Safeguards.

As consultations sought by India on these tariffs have not taken place, "India reserves the right to suspend concessions or other obligations", the WTO notification added.

The safeguard measures would affect $2,895 million imports annually into the United States of the relevant products originating in India, on which the duty collection would be $723.75 million.

"Accordingly, India's proposed suspension of concessions would result in an equivalent amount of duty collected from products originating in the United States," it said.

To ensure the effective exercise of its right to suspend substantially equivalent concessions or other obligations, the multinational body said, India has reserved its right to adjust the products as well as the tariff rates.

"India reserves the right to withdraw, modify, supplement or replace this notification,and/or make a further notification or notifications as and when required," it added.

The development is important as India and the US are actively negotiating an interim trade agreement to boost trade ties.

India has last month taken similar measures against the US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt, UPI To Set Up Real-Time Payment Tripwire
Govt, UPI To Set Up Real-Time Payment Tripwire
How Jane Street siphoned Rs 36K cr from Indian mkts
How Jane Street siphoned Rs 36K cr from Indian mkts
Can Numbers Be Trademarks?
Can Numbers Be Trademarks?
SC junks HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging Lila's FIR
SC junks HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging Lila's FIR
GoI greenlights bike taxis, over to states
GoI greenlights bike taxis, over to states

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Maj Gen GD Bakshi exposes China-Pak-Turkey nexus1:32

Maj Gen GD Bakshi exposes China-Pak-Turkey nexus

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining3:44

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water distribution across Cauvery Delta Zone6:02

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD