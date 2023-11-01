News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » At Rs 1.72 lakh cr, Oct GST collection is 2nd highest ever

At Rs 1.72 lakh cr, Oct GST collection is 2nd highest ever

Source: PTI
November 01, 2023 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

GST collections in October stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, the second highest-ever, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The collections are 13 per cent higher than the Rs 1.52 lakh crore collected in October 2022.

"GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at Rs 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y," the ministry said in a statement.

 

The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget 2024: 'We have to be intelligent'
Budget 2024: 'We have to be intelligent'
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
Why do you need more time, Jarange asks Shinde govt
Why do you need more time, Jarange asks Shinde govt
Santner, Jadeja: Impactful fielders at World Cup 2023
Santner, Jadeja: Impactful fielders at World Cup 2023
'We can't seem to get anything going at the moment'
'We can't seem to get anything going at the moment'
Mahua Moitra writes to speaker over Apple alerts
Mahua Moitra writes to speaker over Apple alerts

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Global factors are making investors nervous'

'Global factors are making investors nervous'

What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!

What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances