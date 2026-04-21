Apple Names John Ternus As New CEO To Succeed Tim Cook

Apple has announced that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as CEO in 2026, marking a significant leadership transition for the tech giant.

Key Points Apple announces John Ternus as the next CEO, succeeding Tim Cook in September 2026.

Ternus, a longtime hardware chief, is known for his expertise and role in shaping Apple's key innovations.

Tim Cook, who joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011, oversaw significant growth and expansion during his tenure.

As executive chairman, Cook will continue to assist Apple, particularly in engaging with policymakers.

Ternus will be responsible for navigating Apple through critical transitions, including AI integration and supply chain management.

iPhone-maker Apple has announced a top-deck transition with CEO Tim Cook set to step down and hand over the reins to longtime hardware chief John Ternus -- a 'reboot' that marks the end of Cook's decade-and-a-half long tenure defined by quiet leadership style and sustained growth.

Ternus now faces the challenge of leading Apple through one of the most consequential transitions in recent times, navigating the geopolitically vulnerable supply chains, sustaining the Cupertino, California headquartered company's market dominance while unleashing next wave of growth in an increasingly AI-driven landscape where others like Google, Microsoft, and Meta are taking bold bets.

Meet Apple Insider John Ternus

Known for his deep product expertise and steady execution, Ternus has played a key role in shaping some of the company's most important hardware innovations.

While Cook steered Apple into the trillion-dollar club and expanded its services empire, market watchers believe Ternus navigates unprecedented opportunities, but also faces mounting expectations to define the tech titan's next chapter of growth, particularly in accelerating the AI strategy.

"I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come," Ternus said, pledging to carry forward Apple's mission.

Having spent nearly his entire career at Apple, Ternus described himself as fortunate to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Cook as a mentor.

"It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another," Ternus said.

Apple said Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will assume the role of CEO effective September 1, 2026, while Cook transitions to executive chairman of the board.

Ternus's Career At Apple

Ternus joined Apple's product design team in 2001 and became a vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013. He joined the executive team in 2021 as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Over the years, he has overseen engineering across a wide range of products, playing a key role in the introduction of multiple new product lines, including iPad and AirPods, while advancing core lines, including iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch.

His work on Mac has helped drive a resurgence in the category, making it more powerful and globally popular than at any point in its four-decade history.

Most recently, Ternus led teams behind a redefined iPhone lineup, including the high-performance iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the upgraded iPhone 17.

He has also overseen major advancements in AirPods, including improvements in active noise cancellation. Beyond product launches, Ternus has driven improvements in durability, materials innovation, and sustainability.

His initiatives include the use of recycled aluminium compounds, 3D-printed titanium in Apple Watch Ultra 3, and enhanced repairability to extend product lifecycles and reduce environmental impact.

Prior to Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tim Cook's Legacy At Apple

Cook will continue in his role as CEO through the summer as he works closely with Ternus on a smooth transition, the company said.

As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world. Reflecting on his tenure, Cook described leading Apple as the greatest privilege of his life.

"I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world," Cook said.

Cook joined Apple in 1998, and succeeded Steve Jobs as Apple CEO in 2011, steering the company into a phase of scale and services-led expansion.

He has overseen the introduction of numerous products and services -- new categories like Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro, and services ranging from iCloud and Apple Pay to Apple TV and Apple Music, while expanding existing product lines.

Under his leadership, Apple's market capitalisation surged from USD 350 billion to USD 4 trillion, and annual revenue nearly quadrupled to more than USD 416 billion in fiscal year 2025 from USD 108 billion in fiscal year 2011.

The company also expanded its global footprint to more than 200 countries, built a retail network of over 500 stores, and grew its active installed base to more than 2.5 billion devices.

Apple's services division, a key focus under Cook, has grown into a business exceeding USD 100 billion annually, comparable in scale to a Fortune 40 company. Cook was also instrumental in establishing Apple's wearables segment, which now includes its popular smartwatch and wireless headphones.

Tim Cook's tenure as Apple CEO saw the company's market capitalisation surge and its global footprint expand significantly. The transition to John Ternus comes as Apple navigates an increasingly competitive tech landscape. Apple's decisions are closely watched in India, where it has a growing consumer base and manufacturing presence.