Rediff.com  » Business » Akasa Air's performance 'satisfying' in first 60 days: CEO

Akasa Air's performance 'satisfying' in first 60 days: CEO

Source: PTI
October 06, 2022 14:03 IST
The country's new scheduled airline Akasa Air is "well capitalised" and will allow carrying of domesticated dogs and cats onboard along with passengers from November, according to its senior executives.

Akasa Air

Photograph: PTI Photo

The airline, which began operations on August 7, also plans to launch international operations in the second half of next year.

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said the airline is well capitalised and is not looking to have new investors.

 

Dube said the airline's performance in the 60 days since starting operations has been "satisfying".

"We are very happy, satisfied with... our performance," he said.

Currently, it has a fleet of six planes and the number is expected to touch 18 by March next year.

Akasa Air, which currently has 30 daily flights, will start services from Delhi on Friday.

The airline will be allowing carrying of pets in cabin and cargo from November.

Domesticated dogs and cats can travel from November and the bookings in this regard will start from October 15, co-founder, chief marketing & experience officer Belson Coutinho said.

Dube also said the airline is "on track" as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying.

The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
