News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

Source: PTI
January 18, 2024 21:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Akasa Air on Thursday announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes as the less than two-year old airline looks to expand its domestic and international operations.

Akasa Air

Photograph: Akasa Air/X

The latest order, comprising 737 Max 10 and 737 Max 8-200 jets, will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company's domestic and international expansion plans, the airline said in a release.

 

In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and it was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in June 2023.

"This new deal in January 2024 takes the airline's order book to an impressive total of 226 aircraft.

"Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years," the release said.

About the new order, Akasa Air founder and CEO Vinay Dube said this large and historic aircraft order puts the airline on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade.

"These additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the very near future," he said.

The order was announced at the Wings India 2024 event in Hyderabad.

Akasa Air, which is preparing to start international services, commenced commercial operations on August 7, 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Golden Decade For Indian Markets Over?
Is Golden Decade For Indian Markets Over?
Digital Loan Apps: Boon Or Bane?
Digital Loan Apps: Boon Or Bane?
Have You Heard Of Zombie Companies?
Have You Heard Of Zombie Companies?
Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt house
Delhi HC refuses to let Mahua stay on in govt house
New idol of Ram Lalla placed in sanctum sanctorum
New idol of Ram Lalla placed in sanctum sanctorum
Raja slams selectors for disbanding Babar-Rizwan duo
Raja slams selectors for disbanding Babar-Rizwan duo
Turkish club slams Israeli player for Gaza support
Turkish club slams Israeli player for Gaza support

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

Black Is The New White For Car Buyers

Black Is The New White For Car Buyers

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances