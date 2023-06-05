News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Airlines told to keep a 'tight check' on fares

Airlines told to keep a 'tight check' on fares

Source: PTI
June 05, 2023 22:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Monday asked airlines to devise a mechanism to ensure reasonable airfares amid a surge in air ticket prices, particularly on certain routes that were earlier served by Go First.

Airfare

Photograph: Greg Baker/Reuters

In the case of the unfortunate Odisha tragedy, airlines have been advised to provide free carriage (cargo) services to the families of the deceased, the civil aviation ministry said.

During an hour-long meeting of the airlines advisory group, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared his concerns about the steep rise in airfares on certain routes.

 

Airlines have been asked to self-monitor airfares on routes that have seen a considerable rise in ticket prices, particularly those that were served by Go First earlier.

Go First stopped flying from May 3 and the reduction of capacity due to the crisis at the budget airline has come at a time when the peak domestic air travel period is round the corner.

A mechanism should be devised by airlines to ensure reasonable pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) and the same would be monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the ministry said in a statement.

Airfares are deregulated under the current regulatory regime.

Besides, the ministry has said that during any calamity, airlines need to keep a tight check on the pricing of air tickets "in view of the humanitarian situation and monitor and control any surge in ticket prices to/ from that region".

After the deregulation of the country's airline sector, airfares are market-driven and are neither established nor regulated by the government.

Airline pricing runs in multiple levels (buckets or Reservation Booking Designators).

Scindia, on March 16, informed the Lok Sabha that "airfares are neither established nor regulated by the government".

"The airline pricing system runs in multiple levels (buckets) which are in line with practices being followed globally.

"The prices are fixed by airlines keeping in mind the market, demand, seasonality and other market forces.

"The airfare increases with an increase in demand for seats as the lower fare buckets get sold out fast when bookings are offered by airlines," he had said in a written reply.

India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world and domestic passenger traffic has been rising after being significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, domestic airlines flew 128.88 lakh passengers, as per the latest official data.

Crisis-hit Go First is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Sensex Hit 100,000 Mark?
Will Sensex Hit 100,000 Mark?
'Investors, prefer flexi cap schemes'
'Investors, prefer flexi cap schemes'
Let's Hope India Gets Lucky With Growth
Let's Hope India Gets Lucky With Growth
Gasps, silence as passenger trains cross crash site
Gasps, silence as passenger trains cross crash site
Gujarat: Dalit man's thumb chopped off after...
Gujarat: Dalit man's thumb chopped off after...
Kishan vs Bharat: India's WTC Final Dilemma
Kishan vs Bharat: India's WTC Final Dilemma
From IPL to WTC Final: Gill's confidence soars but...
From IPL to WTC Final: Gill's confidence soars but...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent

RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent

'Best way to create wealth is...'

'Best way to create wealth is...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances