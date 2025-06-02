HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India expands codeshare deal with Air Mauritius

Air India expands codeshare deal with Air Mauritius

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 02, 2025 12:51 IST

Air India and Air Mauritius on Monday announced expanding their codeshare partnership that will provide enhanced connectivity for India with South Africa, Reunion and Madagascar through Mauritius.

Air India

Air India's Airbus A350-900. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

As part of the strengthened bilateral codeshare agreement, Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on a total of 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa and Madagascar, according to a release.

 

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

"Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Mauritius flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar," it said.

The airline already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi and Reunion.

The expanded codeshare partnership pact was signed by Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and Air Mauritius chairman Kishore Beegoo on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
