News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ahead of state elections, LPG price cut by Rs 200

Ahead of state elections, LPG price cut by Rs 200

Source: PTI
August 29, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the cheaper LPG promise of the Congress in upcoming assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.

LPG

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently.

It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday.

 

For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households.

Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
Airtel Earns More Per User Than Jio, Vi
Airtel Earns More Per User Than Jio, Vi
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
Delhiites to lose 11.9 yrs of their lives to pollution
Delhiites to lose 11.9 yrs of their lives to pollution
'Wish Rajamouli had cast me in Baahubali
'Wish Rajamouli had cast me in Baahubali
Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup
Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup
Assam Rifles sends legal notice to Manipur politician
Assam Rifles sends legal notice to Manipur politician

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'India is fastest-growing large economy in the world'

'India is fastest-growing large economy in the world'

'Inflation will reduce in 3 months'

'Inflation will reduce in 3 months'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances