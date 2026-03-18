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Agilisium invests in AI to transform pharma, biotech and medical tech companies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 14:11 IST

Agilisium is investing Rs 50 crore to revolutionise the life sciences sector by enabling pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology companies to fully operationalise artificial intelligence and transform their businesses.

Key Points

  • Agilisium invests Rs 50 crore to transform pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology enterprises through AI.
  • The investment introduces Forward Deployment Experts (FDX), a new professional standard across domain, AI, technology, and consultative solutions.
  • Agilisium will reskill and deploy its global workforce as embedded AI transformation partners.
  • Agilisium's forward-deployment model combines life sciences domain expertise with AI engineering and data science.
  • Agilisium focuses on embedding AI capabilities deep within life sciences organisations to drive future leadership.

Life sciences domain-native AI services company Agilisium has made investments of Rs 50 crore to transform pharmaceutical, biotech and medical technology enterprises to operationalising artificial intelligence, a company official said on Wednesday.

Under this initiative, Agilisium has introduced Forward Deployment Experts (FDX) - a new professional standard built across four dimensions domain -- AI, Technology, Consultative Solution systems and Process thinking.

 

According to a statement issued by the city-based company, the investment would reskill and deploy Agilisium's global workforce of more than 1,000 professionals as embedded AI transformation partners.

Unlike a traditional consulting model, Agilisium's forward-deployment model combines deep Life Sciences domain expertise with AI engineering and data science capability.

Agilisium professionals sit beside scientists, clinical teams, and commercial stakeholders designing and deploying and continuously operating AI-driven capabilities.

Agilisium's Perspective on AI Adoption

Commenting on the occasion, Agilisium Founder and CEO Raj Babu said, "The biggest constraint in AI adoption in Life Sciences is no longer technology; it is talent. The companies that will lead Life Sciences in the next decade will not be the ones that simply purchase AI models. They will be the ones that embed AI capability deep inside their organisations."

He continued, "At Agilisium, our advantage comes from the compounding institutional and domain knowledge we have built by focusing exclusively on Life Sciences."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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