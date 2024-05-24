News
After scaling record peaks, markets pare gains to end in red

After scaling record peaks, markets pare gains to end in red

Source: PTI
May 24, 2024 16:33 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower on Friday as investors booked profit in FMCG, IT and healthcare stocks after the BSE Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in intra-day deals.

Bear market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 7.65 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 75,410.39.

During the day, it rallied 218.46 points or 0.28 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day high of 75,636.50.

 

The NSE Nifty breached the 23,000 mark for the first time in early trade.

During the day, the benchmark climbed 58.75 points or 0.25 per cent to hit its lifetime peak of 23,026.40.

However, it pared all the gains and ended with a marginal decline of 10.55 points or 0.05 per cent at 22,957.10.

Markets were on a record-breaking rally for the second straight day ahead of the results of Lok Sabha polls.

The results of the ongoing general elections will be declared on June 4.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, JSW Steel and ITC were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday after days of offloading equities.

They bought equities worth Rs 4,670.95 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.73 per cent to $80.77 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Moneywiz Live!

