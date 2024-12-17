Adidas, Nike supplier Hong Fu enters India to foot manufacturing push

The Panapakkam facility is projected to generate employment for 25,000 individuals, with 85 per cent of the workforce set to be women.

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Taiwanese footwear major Hong Fu Industrial Group — a supplier to Nike, Converse, Vans, UGG, Puma, Adidas, Reebok, HOKA, Under Armour, and ON (a Swiss sportswear brand) —marked its India entry on Monday, with the ground breaking ceremony of the Rs 1,500-crore footwear manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam, nearly 85 kms from Chennai.

The world’s second-largest manufacturer of non-leather athletic footwear produces approximately 200 million pairs of sports shoes annually, generating $3 billion in revenue.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The Panapakkam facility is projected to generate employment for 25,000 individuals, with 85 per cent of the workforce set to be women.

The project is expected to become operational by early January 2026.

“With operations across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, and other countries, India’s rapid economic development and growing global influence made it a natural choice for Hong Fu’s latest investment,” said T Y Chang, chairman of Hong Fu, and a pioneer in the Taiwanese footwear industry.

His son, Jacky Chang, director and chief executive officer of Hong Fu, shared his optimism for the project’s success and expressed gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre for their unwavering support.

The group’s entry into Tamil Nadu and India was facilitated by Aqeel Panaruna, joint venture partner and stakeholder in the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Panaruna said, “The establishment of this facility is not just about manufacturing world-class footwear.

"It’s about creating job opportunities, empowering communities and contributing to the state’s vision of inclusive development."

"We are proud to bring Hong Fu’s expertise to Tamil Nadu and look forward to shaping a bright future together.

"We are thankful to the chief minister and his team, including the Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa, for their support.”

Hong Fu signed two MoUs with the Tamil Nadu government for the project: one in April 2022 for an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore, followed by the second for an additional investment of Rs 500 crore in January 2024.

This brought the total investment for the Panapakkam project to Rs 1,500 crore.

R Selvam, executive director, Council for Leather Exports said: “The Panapakkam project is a great addition to the footwear manufacturing ecosystem of the country.

"The slew of investments coming into the sector is a testimony to the confidence shown by brands and footwear manufacturers in the Make-in-India initiative, and also the huge growth potential of the footwear sector.”

This landmark project reinforces Tamil Nadu’s position as a global manufacturing hub while highlighting the state’s dedication to job creation, economic growth, and sustainable development.