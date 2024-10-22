News
Home  » Business » Adani to buy CK Birla group firm Orient Cement for Rs 8,100 cr

Source: PTI
October 22, 2024 12:09 IST
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Tuesday said it will acquire CK Birla group firm Orient Cement at a valuation of Rs 8,100 crore as part of its expansion drive.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group, has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs. 8,100 crore.

 

As per that its step down unit "Ambuja will acquire 46.8 per cent shares of OCL from its current promoters and certain public shareholders", according to a joint statement.

The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals, it added.

The latest acquisition will add 16.6 MTPA (million tonne per annum) capacity to Adani Cement, which operates through Ambuja Cements in the sector.

In June this year, Adani had announced the acquisition of Hyderabad-based Penna Cement at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore, which added 14 MTPA capacity to the country's second largest manufacturer.

"This timed acquisition marks another significant step forward in Ambuja Cements' accelerated growth journey, increasing cement capacity by Rs 30 MTPA within two years of Ambuja's acquisition," said Karan Adani, director of Ambuja Cements.

By acquiring OCL, Ambuja is poised to reach 100 MTPA cement capacity in FY25, he said, adding, "the acquisition will help to expand Adani Cement's presence in core markets and improve its pan-India market share by 2 per cent."

OCL has 5.6 MTPA clinker capacity and 8.5 MTPA cement capacity along with the statutory clearance to increase the clinker capacity by another 6.0 MTPA and cement capacity by another 8.1 MTPA.

Source: PTI
 
