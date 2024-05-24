News
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out

Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out

Source: PTI
May 24, 2024 20:26 IST
Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will replace IT major Wipro in the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday.

Adani Port

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

This marks the first inclusion of any Adani Group firm in Sensex.

The group has 10 listed firms with a combined market valuation surpassing Rs 17 lakh crore.

Notably, both APSEZ and Wipro are constituents of NSE's Nifty index.

 

Moreover, the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises is also a part of the 50-share Nifty.

The changes will be effective from June 24, 2024, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE, said in a statement adding that the replacement is a part of periodic review.

In addition, Tata Group company Trent Ltd will enter S&P BSE Sensex 50, while Divi's Laboratories will be dropped from the index.

Apart from these, changes have been announced in S&P BSE 100, S&P BSE Bankex and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50.

In S&P BSE 100 index, REC, HDFC Asset Management Company, Canara Bank, Cummins India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be included, while Page Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Jubilant FoodWorks and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will move out.

Further, Yes Bank and Canara Bank will find a place in the Bankex index replacing AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank.

In Sensex Next 50 index, REC, PNB, Divi's Laboratories, HDFC AMC, Canara Bank and Cummins India will be added.

On the other hand, Trent, Page Industries, SBI Card, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Jubilant FoodWorks and ZEEL will be dropped from Sensex Next 50.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
NBA leader Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case
How Google looks to firm up India bet
LS polls: HC permits liquor sale in Mumbai on June 4
