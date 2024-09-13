News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani-Hindenburg row: Swiss authorities freeze $310 mn in fund

Adani-Hindenburg row: Swiss authorities freeze $310 mn in fund

Source: PTI
September 13, 2024 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed citing media report - a charge that the conglomerate vehemently denied.

Dollar

Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

In a post on X, Hindenburg cited "newly released Swiss criminal records reported by Swiss media outlet" to state that "Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation into Adani, dating back as early as 2021."

 

"Prosecutors detailed how an Adani frontman invested in opaque BVI/Mauritius & Bermuda funds that almost exclusively owned Adani stocks," it said citing the report.

Adani group rejected the allegations as baseless saying it had no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings.

"We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented.

"The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority," it said.

It went on to state that "even in the alleged order, the Swiss court has neither mentioned our group companies, nor have we received any requests for clarification or information from any such authority or regulatory body.

"We reiterate that our overseas holding structure is transparent, fully disclosed, and compliant with all relevant laws."

The allegations, it said, "are clearly preposterous, irrational, and absurd.

"We have no hesitation in stating that this is yet another orchestrated and egregious attempt by the same cohorts acting in unison to inflict irreversible damage on our group's reputation and market value."

"The Adani Group remains steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements," it said, adding it "strongly condemns" the allegations.

The Swiss media outlet Gotham City in its report stated that "A ruling by the Federal Criminal Court (FCC) reveals that the Geneva Public Prosecutor's Office was investigating alleged wrongdoing by the Indian conglomerate Adani well before activist investors from Hindenburg Research made the first accusations."

"More than $310 million belonging to an alleged front man for billionaire Gautam Adani is sequestered in five Swiss banks," it said adding the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) took over the investigation after the case was revealed in the media.

Hindenburg, which had in January last year alleged stock market manipulation and fraud, claimed that criminal court records show in detail how an Adani frontman invested in opaque BVI/Mauritius and Bermuda funds that almost exclusively owned Adani stock.

Adani Group had denied all allegations Hindenburg made in its January 2023 report.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
It's Raining Discounts On Cars!
It's Raining Discounts On Cars!
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
70% Of Fortune 500 Book Passage To India
70% Of Fortune 500 Book Passage To India
'Kohli vs Smith battle key to Border-Gavaskar Trophy'
'Kohli vs Smith battle key to Border-Gavaskar Trophy'
Helicopter 'stolen' in truck in UP? Police clarifies
Helicopter 'stolen' in truck in UP? Police clarifies
Bail for Kejriwal, but can't go to office or sign files
Bail for Kejriwal, but can't go to office or sign files
Afg-NZ Test called off without ball being bowled
Afg-NZ Test called off without ball being bowled

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'On Track For Best-Ever IPO Year'

'On Track For Best-Ever IPO Year'

What SEBI's 106 Search Ops Discovered

What SEBI's 106 Search Ops Discovered

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances