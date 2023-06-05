News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Source: PTI
June 05, 2023 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Embattled Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans aggregating $2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust post a damning report of a US short seller.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: PTI Photo

In a Credit Note released on Monday, Adani Group said it has made a full prepayment of $2.15 billion of loans that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed firms and also another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement.

"The prepayment was done along with interest payment of $203 million," it added.

 

Further, the credit update states that the promoters completed the sale of shares in four listed group entities to GQG Partners, a leading global investment firm, for $1.87 billion (Rs 15,446 crore).

"The deleveraging programme testifies to the strong liquidity management and capital access at sponsor level even in volatile market conditions, supplementing the solid capital prudence adopted at all portfolio companies," Adani Group said in the credit update.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January released a damning report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about $145 billion in the conglomerate's market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy. The group has recast its ambitions as well as prepaid some loans to assuage investors.

The credit update further highlights major improvements in key financial metrics - the portfolio's combined Net Debt to EBITDA ratio has decreased from 3.81 in FY22 to 3.27 in FY23, run rate EBITDA surged from Rs 50,706 crore in FY22 to Rs 66,566 crore in FY23.

The credit update further states that the banking lines of Adani Group continue to show confidence by disbursing new debt and rolling over existing lines of credit.

Moreover, rating agencies both domestic and international rating agencies have reaffirmed their ratings in all the group companies.

Debt Service Cover Ratio (DSCR) has improved to 2.02x during FY23 from 1.47x during FY22.

Gross Assets increased to Rs 4.23 lakh crore, up by Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Gross Asset / Net Debt cover has improved to 2.26x in FY23 from 1.98x in FY22.

Continued investments in core infra with gross assets of Rs 3.77 lakh crore (89 per cent of the portfolio) provide long-term multi-decadal visibility of cash flow, it said, adding cash balance was higher by 41.5 per cent at Rs 40,351 crore against Rs 28,519 crore.

Free Flow from operations – FFO - (EBITDA less finance cost less tax paid) was Rs 37,538 crore.

Cash Balance and FFO (together at Rs 77,889 crore) are much higher than debt maturity cover for FY24, FY25 and FY26 of Rs 11,796 crore, Rs 32,373 crore and Rs 16,614 crore, respectively, at the combined portfolio level.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent
RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent
'Best way to create wealth is...'
'Best way to create wealth is...'
Will Sensex Hit 100,000 Mark?
Will Sensex Hit 100,000 Mark?
Odisha crash: How much did Railways spend on safety
Odisha crash: How much did Railways spend on safety
Lives of bank customers set to improve soon
Lives of bank customers set to improve soon
Bharat discloses Dhoni's advice for WTC Final success
Bharat discloses Dhoni's advice for WTC Final success
Balasore train crash: Here's what the CBI will probe
Balasore train crash: Here's what the CBI will probe

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors, prefer flexi cap schemes'

'Investors, prefer flexi cap schemes'

Let's Hope India Gets Lucky With Growth

Let's Hope India Gets Lucky With Growth

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances