News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani Group promoters to prepay $1.11 bn to release pledged shares

Adani Group promoters to prepay $1.11 bn to release pledged shares

Source: PTI
February 06, 2023 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adani Group on Monday said that the promoters will pre-pay $1,114 million for the release of pledged shares of its firms ahead of the maturity in September 2024.

Adani

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

These shares belong to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, a statement said.

"This is in continuation of promoters' assurance to pre-pay all share-backed financing," it said.

 

This statement assumes significance in view of the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a short-seller against the Adani Group, which led to a steep fall in the share prices of group firms.

"In light of the recent market volatility and in continuation of promoters commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed companies shares, we are pleased to inform that promoters have posted the amounts to pre-pay $1,114 million ahead of its maturity of September 2024", the statement said.

On pre-payment, 168.27 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones representing 12 per cent of the promoter's holding will be released.

In the case of Adani Green, 27.56 million shares representing 3 per cent of the promoter's holding will be released.

Also, 11.77 million shares of Adani Transmission representing 1.4 per cent of the promoter's holding will be freed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'
'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'
Ashwin should not over-plan against Australia: Shastri
Ashwin should not over-plan against Australia: Shastri
Cricket Australia Tweet Angers India
Cricket Australia Tweet Angers India
'Brilliant businesses were not built on money, but...'
'Brilliant businesses were not built on money, but...'
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Auto retail sales rise 14% in Jan: FADA

Auto retail sales rise 14% in Jan: FADA

Petrol doped with 20% ethanol starts retailing

Petrol doped with 20% ethanol starts retailing

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances