News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani Enterprises to be dropped from Dow Jones

Adani Enterprises to be dropped from Dow Jones

Source: PTI
February 03, 2023 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

S&P Dow Jones has said it will remove Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises from sustainability indices with effect from February 7 following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of accounting fraud.

Dow Jones

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The move comes amid leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE putting three Adani Group companies -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements -- under their short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework.

"Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones sustainability indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of accounting fraud," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

 

It will make the changes to the Dow Jones sustainability indices, effective prior to the opening on February 7.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 15 per cent lower on the BSE in the morning trade on Friday.

The counter had plunged over 26 per cent on Thursday and more than 28 per cent on Wednesday.

The 10 listed Adani Group firms have faced a combined erosion of over Rs 8.76 lakh crore in past six trading sessions.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises said it will not go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Nirmalaji has taken a huge gamble on growth'
'Nirmalaji has taken a huge gamble on growth'
'LIC Policyholders' Money Is Absolutely Safe'
'LIC Policyholders' Money Is Absolutely Safe'
3 Reasons Budget Stands Out!
3 Reasons Budget Stands Out!
'Ashwin' Helping Australia Prepare...
'Ashwin' Helping Australia Prepare...
'We've to change how we look at old age'
'We've to change how we look at old age'
Abu Dhabi-Calicut AI Express plane catches fire mid-air
Abu Dhabi-Calicut AI Express plane catches fire mid-air
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat Review
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat Review

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Anand Rathi's Advice For Investors

Anand Rathi's Advice For Investors

This Budget Is A Statement Of Confidence

This Budget Is A Statement Of Confidence

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances