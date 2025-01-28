HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Adani commits Rs 2.3 lakh cr investment in Odisha

Adani commits Rs 2.3 lakh cr investment in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2025 21:18 IST

x

Adani Group on Tuesday committed to investing Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years across power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium and city gas expansion in Odisha.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a statement by the group, the investment commitment was made during Utkarsh Odisha 2025 - the state's investor meeting.

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), met state Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majgi and exchanged MoUs for investment in Odisha over the next five years, it added.

 

"The Adani Group committed to invest Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years across power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium, city Gas etc," the statement said.

It, however, did not give details.

"This is the biggest investment intent by any group in Utkarsh Odisha 2025."

Also, the first test flight landed at Dhamra Airstrip successfully on Tuesday.

Additionally, on the occasion of Utkarsh Odisha, six projects of ATGL in Odisha were commissioned.

These include an EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport and the completion of the city gate station cum mother station project.

Other projects include the groundbreaking for an LNG cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak, a CNG station in Balasore, the first domestic piped cooking gas charging and burner in Bhadrak and a CNG station project completion at Rairangpur (1st in the city) of Mayurbhanj district.

"It will be open to the public soon," it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Factors that will drive gains for Indian Hotels
Factors that will drive gains for Indian Hotels
Why Mid, Smallcap Stocks Are Crashing In 2025
Why Mid, Smallcap Stocks Are Crashing In 2025
Will Nirmalaji Target Fiscal Deficit?
Will Nirmalaji Target Fiscal Deficit?
What Direction Will The Budget Take?
What Direction Will The Budget Take?
Vintage Car Show Will Amaze You!
Vintage Car Show Will Amaze You!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Infinix Smart 9 HD Launching In India!

webstory image 2

8 Mental Health Benefits From Dogs

webstory image 3

10/540: Unusual Anupam Kher Roles

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi visits tiger attack victim's home in Wayanad2:00

Priyanka Gandhi visits tiger attack victim's home in Wayanad

'Fully-equipped': Iran ramps up defense exercises amid rising tensions with Israel3:19

'Fully-equipped': Iran ramps up defense exercises amid...

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev runs with 'Bihar Tarzan' Raja Yadav at Maha Kumbh3:40

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev runs with 'Bihar Tarzan' Raja Yadav...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD