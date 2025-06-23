Adani commissions India's 1st off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant

Adani Group has commissioned India's first off-grid 5 megawatt green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat, the conglomerate said in a statement on Monday.

An off-grid green hydrogen plant is a facility that produces hydrogen using electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, and is not connected to the main electrical grid.

This means the plant relies entirely on its own renewable energy generation for the hydrogen production process.

The 5 MW plant has been built by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) - the clean energy unit under the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Calling it a key milestone towards enabling India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, the group said the successful commissioning demonstrates technical feasibility and sets a benchmark for off-grid, renewable-powered industrial applications of green hydrogen and its derivatives in emissions-intensive sectors.

"The state-of-the-art plant is 100 per cent green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid.

"This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production," the statement said.

Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe.

It is also the cleanest form of energy, producing just water vapour when burnt.

Hydrogen is colour-coded based on how it's produced and the associated environmental impact.

When produced from fossil fuels, it is grey.

Green hydrogen is produced when electricity produced from renewable sources such as solar or wind power is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

ANIL is developing large-scale production facilities for green hydrogen and its derivatives through an integrated end-to-end ecosystem.

This includes producing green hydrogen and its derivative products, such as green ammonia, green methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and manufacturing solar cells, ingots & wafers, solar modules, wind turbine generators, and electrolysers at Mundra, Gujarat, to meet the demand across diverse sectors in both domestic and international markets.

The ANIL pilot plant is India's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyser system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs.

This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance.

"This breakthrough reinforces the Adani Group's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in the emerging green hydrogen economy.

"It supports India's ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and sets a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors," the statement said.

The pilot also serves as a proof of concept ahead of ANIL's upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat - a key project that will contribute significantly to India's low-carbon future.

Green hydrogen is expected to play a vital role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport - and in achieving global net-zero targets.

The initiative is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), a flagship Government of India programme that aims to reduce import dependence, enhance energy self-sufficiency and accelerate the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries - all in fulfilment of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.