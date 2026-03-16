Accel and Google's AI Fund Invest in Five Promising AI Startups

Accel and Google's AI Futures Fund are investing in five AI startups for the 2026 Atoms AI Cohort, providing funding and resources to develop innovative solutions in enterprise, voice, and industrial AI.

Key Points Accel and Google's AI Futures Fund have selected five startups for the 2026 Atoms AI Cohort, focusing on AI solutions.

Each startup will receive up to USD 2 million in co-investment and USD 350,000 in compute credits.

The selected startups are working on AI solutions for life sciences, ERP systems, call centres, entertainment, and industrial automation.

The Atoms program provides capital, mentorship, and company-building support to early-stage AI founders.

Venture capital firm Accel and Google's AI Futures Fund on Monday announced the five startups joining the 2026 Atoms AI Cohort to build new solutions in enterprise, voice, and industrial AI.

Selected from over 4,000 applicants, the five startups will benefit from Accel's "deep history of supporting Indian founders with Google's frontier AI infrastructure" to move from initial concept to global scale, the said in a statement.

Each startup will receive a co-investment of up to USD 2 million, alongside up to USD 350,000 in compute credits spanning Google Cloud, Gemini, and Google DeepMind resources.

The 2026 Atoms AI Cohort Startups

The cohort includes K-Dense, building an AI co-scientist to accelerate discovery in life sciences, physics, and chemistry; Dodge.ai, bringing autonomous AI agents to modernise ERP systems; Persistence Labs, applying voice AI to transform large scale call centre operations; Zingroll, building AI native entertainment and streaming experiences for consumers; and LevelPlane, advancing industrial automation for precision led automotive and aerospace manufacturing.

Prayank Swaroop and Shekhar Kirani, partners at Accel, said the cohort represents "bold and original thinking".

"Atoms has always been about backing founders at the earliest moment of possibility, when it's just ambition and insight. We believe India's most driven founders can compete and win on a global stage from day one and with Google alongside us, that conviction now comes with an unmatched launchpad," they said in the statement.

Accel Atoms is Accel's pre-seed and seed platform for early founders building for the next decade. Designed as an equity-backed programme, Atoms provides capital, mentorship, and company-building support from Accel's global network of investors and operators.

Google's Perspective on AI Investment

Jonathan Silber, co-founder and director of the Google AI Futures Fund, said that with early access to their compute power, the startups will be able to solve "hard problems faster and more responsibly".

"We are entering a phase where AI is moving from a novelty to a core piece of industrial and scientific infrastructure. By providing these five startups with early access to our most advanced models and compute power, we're helping them solve hard problems faster and more responsibly," Silber said.

The AI Futures Fund supports frontier AI startups around the world, combining capital with early access to technology, infrastructure, and mentorship from Google and DeepMind teams.