HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » 6 MF Entrants To Make 2025 Record Year

6 MF Entrants To Make 2025 Record Year

By Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 14:44 IST

x

While Angel One and Unifi Capital have obtained the final licence, Jio BlackRock, Capitalmind, Choice International and Cosmea Financial Holdings have received in-principle approvals.

MF guru

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

There are now at least six applicants either holding a licence or having in-principle approval.

While Angel One and Unifi Capital have obtained the final licence, four applicants -- Jio BlackRock, Capitalmind, Choice International and Cosmea Financial Holdings -- have received in-principle approvals.

The in-principle approval from Sebi is a go-ahead from the regulator to set up the mutual fund business, which includes putting infrastructure in place and hiring key personnel. Sebi inspects the progress after six months. The final licence is issued if the applicant meets all the criteria.

If all four applicants with in-principle approval manage to launch their first fund this year, 2025 will mark the entry of a record six fund houses.

In 2023, five new names entered the MF industry, but three of them entered through acquisitions.

In addition, IndusInd International is also expected to complete the acquisition of Invesco MF this year.

 

LOOKING UP

MF count has stayed nearly stagnant even as several new players have entered in recent years due to mergers and acquisitions.

MonthNo of MFs
Mar '18 45
Mar '19 45
Mar '20 46
Mar '21 46
Mar '22 47
Mar '23 46
Mar '24 48

*Including inactive funds, Source: Sebi

The growing investor interest in MFs has led to the entry of multiple new players in recent years.

The new entrants include portfolio management services (PMS) firms, fintechs, financial services distribution firms, and other financial services firms.

Some of the players with in-principle approval are nearly halfway through the six-month preparation phase. The Jio BlackRock asset management company (AMC), one of the most-awaited fund houses, recently appointed George Heber Joseph as its chief investment officer (CIO). Hiring an experienced CIO is one of the criteria for securing the MF licence.

While some of the new entrants, like Jio BlackRock, are expected to focus on all segments -- active, passive, smart-beta -- of the MF business and offer products across the equity, debt, and hybrid space, there are others who plan to stick to one segment or dedicate most of their efforts to a single category.

Angel One MF will only offer passive funds.

Two of the players awaiting a final licence, Capitalmind and Cosmea Financial Holdings, have stated that they will focus on factor and quantitative investing.

"With our investment in cutting-edge technology and partnerships with global leaders like WisdomTree, we aim to redefine investment solutions for Indian investors. Our focus on quant and smart-beta strategies will provide innovative and data-driven approaches to wealth creation," said Sam Ghosh, founder and chairman, Cosmea Financial Holdings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Want To Have Steady Income? SWP Can Help
Want To Have Steady Income? SWP Can Help
Can Rs 10K SIP Make You Rs 3 CRORE?
Can Rs 10K SIP Make You Rs 3 CRORE?
How To Manage Your Mutual Funds
How To Manage Your Mutual Funds
Secret Tips To Maximise Your SIP Returns
Secret Tips To Maximise Your SIP Returns
What Are Business Cycle Funds?
What Are Business Cycle Funds?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Tips To Conquer Exam Stress

webstory image 2

Hollywood's Big Releases Of 2025

webstory image 3

Fire Fighting Robots at Kumbh Mela

VIDEOS

'All hell will break out': Trump's deadline for Hamas to return hostages5:28

'All hell will break out': Trump's deadline for Hamas to...

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

Sugarcane harvest for Pongal commences in TN's Tirunelveli0:50

Sugarcane harvest for Pongal commences in TN's Tirunelveli

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD