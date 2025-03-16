HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » 6 firms in fray for RBI's currency management project

6 firms in fray for RBI's currency management project

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 16, 2025 22:09 IST

x

State-owned Engineers India and MECON as well as four private entities are in the fray for the project to comprehensively revamp RBI's currency management infrastructure in order to cater to future cash needs of the country's fast growing economy.

Reserve Bank of India

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The four private entities are: Accenture Solutions; Colliers International (India) Property Services; PricewaterhouseCoopers and The Boston Consulting Group (India).

 

The RBI had earlier invited expression of interest (EoI) for 'Procurement of Consultancy and Project Management Services for Modernisation of Currency Management Infrastructure in India'.

The central bank had received responses from 11 entities.

After evaluating the responses, RBI said it has shortlisted six entities for issuance of Request for Proposal (RFP), according to an official document.

According to the EoI document, the RBI proposes creation of greenfield currency management centres, the introduction of warehouse automation, the installation of security and surveillance systems, an inventory management system, and a centralised command centre.

Despite moderation in the growth rate of NIC (Notes In Circulation), the growth is likely to continue to be positive over the foreseeable future though the pace thereof is expected to be slower over the next decade.

The banknotes are printed at four printing presses, and coins are minted at four mints.

The new banknotes and coins are received at nineteen Issue Offices (IOs) across the country, from where they are further distributed to about 2,800 Currency Chests (CCs) operated by scheduled banks.

In the EoI, the RBI said several central banks/monetary authorities have been facing multiple challenges in currency management due to the increase in the volume of banknotes printed, distributed, retrieved and processed as also due to increasing costs and security risks associated with them.

To handle the increasing volume of banknotes, some central banks/monetary authorities have proactively modernised their currency management infrastructure by adopting suitable re-engineering of their currency management processes and setting up separate facilities for the handling of banknotes.

These countries include Austria, Egypt, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and the USA.

The RBI, according to the EoI document, is interested in modernisation of the currency (banknotes and coins) management infrastructure across India to create adequate state-of-the-art storage and handling capacity to meet future cash needs of the economy, enhancing efficiency in currency management operations, ensuring security of the highest possible order while contributing towards a greener planet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Retail Investors Bear Brunt Of Market Crash
Retail Investors Bear Brunt Of Market Crash
'We Expect 1 Million Start Ups By 2035'
'We Expect 1 Million Start Ups By 2035'
'Scale Of Wealth Destruction Is Sudden'
'Scale Of Wealth Destruction Is Sudden'
Sensex May Hit 105,000 by Dec 2025
Sensex May Hit 105,000 by Dec 2025
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 2

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

webstory image 3

9 Foods High In Vital Magnesium

VIDEOS

What Sunita Williams told her cousin before leaving for space mission0:50

What Sunita Williams told her cousin before leaving for...

Security heightens near Aurangzeb's grave following threats of Bajrang Dal 5:22

Security heightens near Aurangzeb's grave following...

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins1:23

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD