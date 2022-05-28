News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 16 'suspected entities' searched in Axis MF front-running case

16 'suspected entities' searched in Axis MF front-running case

By Shrimi Choudhary
May 28, 2022 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

According to sources, the two fund managers allegedly made illicit gains worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore through front-running.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has conducted searches at multiple premises associated with 16 “suspected entities”, in connection with an ongoing probe in the front-running case at Axis Mutual Fund.

 

The search operations were carried out this week, covering over 30 locations in multiple cities, including those in Maharashtra and Gujarat, said a regulatory official. Those searched included executives at the fund house, stockbrokers, authorised persons of stockbrokers, and traders.

Front-running, which involves dealing in stocks based on insider knowledge of a future transaction, is considered one of the most serious offences by Sebi.

The market regulator widen the scope of the investigation following information it received on alleged irregularities at the fund house from its surveillance systems, along with inputs from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over the past few weeks.

Sebi has initiated a full-fledged investigation into the suspected front-running of trades by certain entities, an official said.

The regulator's investigation focuses on the modus operandi, involving fund managers and brokers, besides the quantum of the "ill-gotten" gains.

During the search operations, the regulator has seized various sets of digital and physical evidence, such as records and documents extracted from mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, and hard drive disks found in the custody of these entities, it has been learnt.

The matter came under the regulatory lens after Axis Mutual Fund suspended its two fund managers, Deepak Agrawal and Viresh Joshi, on May 19, amid allegations of irregularities in managing their funds. Later both were sacked for alleged misconduct.

In response to this, Joshi has sent a legal notice to the fund house over wrongful termination. Meanwhile, Axis MF learnt to have appointed a second forensic auditor to conduct the audit.

According to sources, the two fund managers allegedly made illicit gains worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore through front-running.

Joshi has been associated with Axis AMC since 2009 and was its chief trader and fund manager. His core responsibilities included managing arbitrage funds & derivatives trading strategies. He used to oversee Axis Arbitrage Fund, Axis Technology ETF, and Axis Consumption ETF.

Agarwal joined Axis AMC in 2015 as a research analyst, equity. He was promoted to assistant fund manager (equity) in 2020. Since 2021, he has been managing the Axis Quant Fund and the Axis Consumption ETF.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shrimi Choudhary in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Axis MF sacks 2nd fund manager in two days, no reason given
Axis MF sacks 2nd fund manager in two days, no reason given
'Will too many funds reduce my gains?'
'Will too many funds reduce my gains?'
Mutual funds add over 3 cr folios in FY22
Mutual funds add over 3 cr folios in FY22
Sangakkara salutes Sanju, Buttler as RR make IPL final
Sangakkara salutes Sanju, Buttler as RR make IPL final
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
Trump rejects gun control calls after Texas shooting
Trump rejects gun control calls after Texas shooting
India records 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
India records 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Went Wrong at Axis Mutual Fund

What Went Wrong at Axis Mutual Fund

Sebi lens on more front-running ops by fund managers

Sebi lens on more front-running ops by fund managers

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances