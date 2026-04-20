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Aadhaar Offline Verification: 100 Entities Onboarded By UIDAI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 20, 2026 20:00 IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reached a milestone by onboarding 100 entities for Aadhaar offline verification, enhancing secure and paperless identity checks across various sectors.

Key Points

  • UIDAI has onboarded nearly 100 entities as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs).
  • The move enables secure, consent-based, and paperless verification through the Aadhaar offline mechanism.
  • Entities from government, fintech, hospitality, education, and background verification sectors are participating.
  • Aadhaar offline verification methods include QR code-based verification and secure digitally signed documents.
  • The new system enhances privacy by allowing users to share only the minimum necessary data.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday said nearly 100 entities have been onboarded as offline verification seeking entities, or OVSEs, marking a milestone in enabling secure, consent-based, and paperless verification through Aadhaar offline mechanism.

The entities are from diverse fields, including government departments at both centre and states, fintech players, event management and hospitality organisations, education and exam related entities, identity verification, background verification organisations, workforce validation companies among others.

 

Benefits of Aadhaar Offline Verification

"In a unique achievement for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), at least 100 entities have successfully onboarded as OVSEs within three months of rollout," an official release said.

Their integration into the Aadhaar offline verification ecosystem is expected to improve service delivery timelines, reduce operational friction, and lower costs associated with physical document handling and manual verification processes.

Enhanced Privacy and Security

The onboarding of these OVSE partners reflects growing confidence in Aadhaar-enabled, privacy-first digital verification frameworks that prioritise user control while ensuring ease of access, UIDAI pointed out.

According to the release, by leveraging Aadhaar Offline Verification methods such as QR code-based verification and secure digitally signed documents, these entities will now be able to 'Show, Share, and Verify' identity information without requiring real-time connectivity to UIDAI's central database.

"This approach brings a strong resident-centric focus, ensuring that Aadhaar number holders can share only the minimum necessary data, thereby enhancing privacy," the release added.

Future-Ready Digital Infrastructure

This simplified verification method reduces complexity and builds trust through transparent and consent-driven interactions. Further, the distributed model ensures resilience, scalability, and security, aligning with India's vision of building inclusive and future-ready Digital Public Infrastructure.

The UIDAI's move to expand Aadhaar offline verification aims to streamline identity processes across sectors. This initiative aligns with the government's push for a digital economy, reducing reliance on physical documents. Expect to see faster service delivery and reduced operational costs for businesses adopting this system.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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