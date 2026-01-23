10-Minute Delivery Gone, Work Stays the Same

'As long as apps show impossible delivery times, delivery and packaging workers will be pressured to meet unsafe, unhealthy standards.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock project/Pexels.com

Delivery partners say there has been little change on the ground, with quick-commerce (qcom) operations continuing largely as before, even as platforms remove the promise of '10-minute delivery' from their consumer-facing apps.

Companies, riders say, have not communicated any revisions to delivery timelines or work expectations.

10-Minute Delivery Claim Dropped

Delivery partners working across multiple qcom platforms told Business Standard that they have received no formal communication from their employers and that delivery timelines, incentive structures, and rider-facing apps remain unchanged.

Rakesh, a Noida-based delivery rider working with Swiggy Instamart, said reports about the end of 10-minute delivery have not translated into changes in his day-to-day work.

"I saw in the news that the 10-minute delivery service is ending, but the company has not said anything about it.

"Orders are coming as usual, and no changes in delivery timelines have been made so far," he said.

Similarly, a delivery rider handling grocery and Cafe orders for Zepto said the company has not communicated any changes related to delivery schedules on its rider app.

Worker groups say this disconnect between public messaging and operational practice remains a concern.

Rider Apps, Timelines Unchanged

The Karnataka App-based Workers Union said while the removal of advertisements featuring '10-minute delivery' is a positive step, delivery workers have yet to see any meaningful impact.

'Now, we need to make it real: Implement the 10-minute service ban on the ground and for all sectors.

'As long as apps show impossible delivery times, delivery and packaging workers will be pressured to meet unsafe, unhealthy standards.

'The Blinkit app still shows sub-10-minute delivery after publicly announcing it has ended 10-minute delivery,' the union said.

Blinkit Leads Branding Rollback

Quick-commerce platforms including Swiggy Instamart and Zepto have followed market leader Blinkit in dropping the '10-minute delivery' claim from their mobile applications, after government intervention over safety concerns related to gig workers.

Swiggy now describes itself as a 'grocery delivery app', while Zepto has changed its app description from 'delivered in 10 minutes' to 'delivered in minutes'.

Blinkit was the first to revise its principal tagline from '10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes' to '30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep', a move later mirrored by other qcom players.

Beyond the top three platforms, BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes have also moved away from speed-driven messaging in their branding.

The changes follow a meeting held last week in which Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives from several qcom platforms, including Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, to address concerns around delivery timelines and pressure on gig workers.

The labour ministry, however, has not issued any formal written directive or notification mandating changes to branding or advertising.

Despite the rollback of 10-minute messaging on consumer-facing apps, some references continue to remain.

These include Zepto's LinkedIn page, the title tag of Flipkart Minutes' web site, the meta description of Swiggy Instamart's web site, and BigBasket's app download messaging.

Swiggy Instamart, Zepto Follow Suit

A source aware of developments at Zepto said the company has initiated the process of removing the 10-minute branding, and that these changes will be reflected gradually across online platforms.

The source added that the company's operations are continuing as usual.

At Flipkart Minutes, a source said the company has always complied with government rules and regulations and has begun making the necessary branding changes.

"The delivery cut-off is always within 10 to 30 minutes, and workers have never been forced to stick to strict timelines," the source said.

Similarly, a person aware of the matter at Amazon Now said the company has consistently followed the law of the land and will initiate the process of making the required changes to its application once verbal or written guidance is received from authorities.

The Amazon Now app continues to display '10-minutes' in its icon.

Key Points

Q-commerce platforms have removed '10-minute delivery' claims from consumer apps, but operations remain unchanged.

Delivery partners say there has been no communication on revised timelines or work expectations.

Rider apps, incentives, and delivery cut-offs continue as before across platforms.

Worker unions warn that unsafe pressure persists despite branding changes.

The labour ministry has held talks with platforms but issued no formal directive.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff