FRAMED: Stunning Photos from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

The 21st Commonwealth Games, came to a close at Gold Coast on Sunday.

And what an event it was! India finished 3rd on the medals table with 66 medals in total. All the blood, sweat and tears following weeks and months of training paid off for all athletes, Indian or otherwise.

The Games witnessed many a breath-taking moments and we give you to chance to soak in those memorable moments from an exciting edition of the CWG.

Blood on the bout floor

IMAGE: Kenya's Nicholas Okoth competes in his boxing match on Day 1 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 5. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images

‘Glide’iator

IMAGE: Canada's Caeli McKay competes in the Women's 10m Platform Diving Preliminary on Day 8 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 12. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Purple Haze

IMAGE: Australia’s Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen competes against India’s PV Sindhu during the women's singles Round of 16 badminton match on Day 8 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on April 12. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

‘Ball’ patch

IMAGE: Mauritius’ Rhikesh Taucoory serves during his men's singles Group 16, game 1 table tennis match against Scotland’s Craig Howieson on Day 6 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 10. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Balance in blurred

IMAGE: Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou competes on the pommel horse in the Gymnastics men's individual all-around final on Day 3 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 7. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Masked

IMAGE: Australia's Cameron McEvoy competes during Heat 7 of the men's 100m freestyle on Day 3 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 7. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Meeting of minds

IMAGE: Australia's Thomas Cicchini (right) and England's George Ramm compete in the men's freestyle 57 kg repechage round 2 wrestling bout on Day 8 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on April 12. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Vault eye

IMAGE: Australia’s Rianna Mizzen competes on the vault during the women's team final and individual qualification artistic gymnastics competition on Day 2 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 6. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Water body

IMAGE: Australia’s Mitch Larkin competes during the Men's 4 x 100m medley relay final on Day 6 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 10. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Drum Roll

IMAGE: Musicians perform on Day 1 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 5. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Jumping to Cloud 9

IMAGE: England's Chris Gregory serves against Cyprus' Dimitris Apostolou and Georgios Chrysostomou during the men's beach volleyball preliminary round on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coolangatta Beachfront on April 7. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Smoke screen

IMAGE: Cyprus' Georgios Achilleos clears the barrel of his gun in the final of the men's skeet shooting event on Day 5 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane on April 9. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

One-eyed Jack

IMAGE: Singapore’s Poh Shao Feng Ethan in action during the men's team bronze table tennis medal match at Oxenford Studios at Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 9. Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

Bubble bath

