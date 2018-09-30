Serena goes topless to raise breast cancer awareness

September 30, 2018 17:36 IST

IMAGE: Serena Williams's post to create breast cancer awareness. Serena said she the video put her out of her comfort zone. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Serena Williams/Instagram

American tennis ace Serena Williams posted a topless video of herself on social media singing, "I touch myself" to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The video shows Williams covering her breasts with her hands while singing the global hit song of an Australian Band, The Divinyls.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said that the act put her out of the comfort zone but she wanted to do it as breast cancer is something that affects all women.

"This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit "I Touch Myself" to remind women to self-check regularly. Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key -- it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that," she wrote.

"The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first," she added.

The video has received more than one million views so far.

Recently, Williams was surrounded with controversy after she lost her cool during the US Open final after chair umpire Ramos handed her three code violations for allegedly receiving on-court coaching from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She put an early end to 2018 season after pulling out of this week's China Open in Beijing.