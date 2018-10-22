Saina's post will melt your heart

Last updated on: October 22, 2018 15:58 IST

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal, with Parupalli Kashyap, right. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Twitter

Badminton star Saina Nehwal, who settled for a silver medal in the Denmark Open, thanked her team for supporting her throughout the tournament.

The 28-year-old shuttler included fiancee Parupalli Kashyap's name in her thank you note on Twitter along with Coach Pullella Gopichand and her physios.

Saina will marry Kashyap in December, as she said the time is right to exchange marriage vows.

'I would like to thank the team for the amazing week I had in Denmark open... Happy with result here and ready to fight again next week at the French open. @ArvindDNigam4 @parupallik #siyaduth... also would like to thank Gopi sir and kiran sir (physio) for their efforts,' Saina tweeted.

Nehwal slumped to a 13-21, 21-13, 6-21 defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the Denmark Open final.

Former national coach Vimal Kumar lauded Saina for not letting her relationship with Kashyap affect her game.

Vimal Kumar -- who coached Saina for a couple of years -- advised Kashyap to switch to coaching after marriage, but expects Saina to continue playing for a couple of years more.