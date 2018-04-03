Problem resolved! Saina Nehwal's father gets access into Games village

April 03, 2018 19:00 IST

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with her father, Harvir Singh, left, and officals. Photograph: IOA/Twitter.

Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal can heave a sigh of relief after her father's accreditation issue was resolved on Tuesday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cleared Harvir Singh's Commonwealth Games Village accommodation.

Earlier, Nehwal has claimed that her father Harvir's name had been removed from the Indian team official's list for the Commonwealth Games, leaving her frustrated before the start of the mega event.

The IOA brushed off the second seeds complaint over her father's stay in the Commonwealth Games Village (CGV).

They informed that his name is in the list of the accredited extra-officials but the payment for accreditation does not include a bed at the CGV. The IOA tweeted a long reply to Saina and said," "Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village."

As the issuse was resolved, the 2010 CWG champion and former world No 1 tweeted, “Thank u so much @ioaindia for the support and help sorting out my father's accreditation card in such short notice. Hopefully it will b great for the matches ahead ..and I m sorry for all the trouble.”