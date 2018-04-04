CWG Opening Ceremony PIX: PV Sindhu leads Indian contingent

Last updated on: April 04, 2018 18:05 IST

Fans were eagerly waiting for the start of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The opening ceremony kicked off on Wednesday night and the athletes started marching.

Rio Olympics silver medallist, PV Sindhu led India's 220-odd athletes.

The squad also included double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, and London Olympic bronze medallists Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Gagan Narang.

Performances highlighting Australia's indigenous heritage were part of the ceremony.

Earlier, Australian singer Delta Goodrem had a short performance along with rapper Mau Power.

Here are some photographs from the Opening Ceremony:

IMAGE: PV Sindhu, flag bearer of India arrives with the India team during the Opening Ceremony for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images





IMAGE: Mark Knowles of Australia carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wave to athletes during the Opening Ceremony. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images





IMAGE: Dancers perfrom during the Opening Ceremony for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images





IMAGE: Alistair Brownlee, flag bearer of England arrives with the England team. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images



