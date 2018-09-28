rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » PHOTOS: What brings boxing legend Mike Tyson to India

PHOTOS: What brings boxing legend Mike Tyson to India

September 28, 2018 19:32 IST

Mike Tyson

IMAGE: Mike Tyson during the launch of the Mixed Martial Arts League in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson made his maiden trip to India to launch the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) League, in Mumbai, on Friday.

 

Tyson, who landed in Mumbai early on Friday, had got a huge cheer from the waiting fans at the international airport in Mumbai who had turned up in large numbers.

Tyson inaugurated the Kumite 1 League at the National Sports Club of India in Worli, which will kick-off on Saturday and will see around 12 countries including US, Argentina, UK, Brazil and Ukraine among others taking part.

Mike Tyson

IMAGE: Mike Tyson speaks during the launch of the Mixed Martial Arts League in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mixed Martial Arts involves full contact combat allowing grappling and striking, utilizing a blend of techniques from both Martial Arts and other combat sports.

Tyson holds the record for being the youngest heavyweight boxing world champion when he beat Trevor Berbick in 1986.

Tyson also reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion and was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Mixed Martial Arts League, Mike Tyson, National Sports Club of India, Mumbai, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use