PHOTOS: What brings boxing legend Mike Tyson to India

September 28, 2018 19:32 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mike Tyson during the launch of the Mixed Martial Arts League in Mumbai on Friday.

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson made his maiden trip to India to launch the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) League, in Mumbai, on Friday.

Tyson, who landed in Mumbai early on Friday, had got a huge cheer from the waiting fans at the international airport in Mumbai who had turned up in large numbers.



Tyson inaugurated the Kumite 1 League at the National Sports Club of India in Worli, which will kick-off on Saturday and will see around 12 countries including US, Argentina, UK, Brazil and Ukraine among others taking part.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mike Tyson speaks during the launch of the Mixed Martial Arts League in Mumbai on Friday.

Mixed Martial Arts involves full contact combat allowing grappling and striking, utilizing a blend of techniques from both Martial Arts and other combat sports.



Tyson holds the record for being the youngest heavyweight boxing world champion when he beat Trevor Berbick in 1986.



Tyson also reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion and was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.