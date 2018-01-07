rediff.com

4 powerlifters killed in road accident, drunk driving suspected

4 powerlifters killed in road accident, drunk driving suspected

January 07, 2018 11:24 IST

The mangled remains of the car that was ferrying the six powerlifting athletes

IMAGE: The mangled remains of the car that was ferrying the six powerlifting athletes. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Four powerlifters were killed while two others were injured in a road accident caused by fog at Sindhu border in Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday.

The six athletes were immediately shifted to RajaHarishchandarHospital in Narela, where four were declared brought dead. The other two are said to be in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Yogesh and Harish Roy. All four are residents of Timarpur, North Delhi.

 Family of powerlifting athlete Tikamchand who died along with 3 other athletes in a road accident at Delhi's Sindhu border in the wee hours of Sunday

IMAGE: Family of powerlifting athlete Tikamchand who died along with 3 other athletes in a road accident at Delhi's Sindhu border in the wee hours of Sunday. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The injured have been identified as Saksham and Rohit.

Saksham a national level player has been shifted to MaxHospital while Rohit is admitted in LokNayakJaiPrakashNarayanHospital.

According to preliminary investigation, the car was driven at a high speed. Some bottles were also found in the car indicating the possibility of drunken driving.

Tikamchand's sister told ANI, “He had called last night to say he was coming home. Early morning hours we came to know about the accident."

A probe is underway.

Source: ANI
