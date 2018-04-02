No dope shame but needles could land Indians in trouble at CWG

Last updated on: April 02, 2018 14:20 IST

The Indian contingent has been insistent that there has been no wrongdoing on its part, claiming that the syringes found could belong to other teams who are staying in the same compound.

The Indian Commonwealth Games contingent could be in trouble amid speculation that its boxers possessed syringes in violation of the event's 'no needle policy' but the country is believed to have steered clear of any doping embarrassment.

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg, in a press conference at Gold Coast on Monday, said the CGF has initiated an investigation into the matter but did not name India as the target of the probe.

Grevemberg said the CGF is in talks with the concerned Commonwealth Games Association amid spiralling speculation that Indian boxers are the ones under the scanner in this case.

The Games are due to start April 5 after an opening ceremony on April 4.

"That CGA has now been summoned to engage in a meeting with our medical commission later today (Monday, April 2)," Grevemberg said.

After claiming that the syringes found could have belonged to other teams who are staying in the same compound of the Games village, a top official confirmed that the recovery was indeed made from an Indian but denied any dope violation.

"There has been no doping violation because the syringe had been used to inject multi-vitamins. The boxers have been tested and had there been a violation, we would have known by now," a top official in the Indian contingent told PTI.

"We are now waiting for what the CGF decides," he added.

The CGF CEO, meanwhile, said sanctions would be in order depending on the explanations put forth by the concerned unidentified Commonwealth Games Association.

"The report (of the medical commission) will include the testimony of the concerned CGA and that will be put forward to our federation court for further deliberation to determine the appropriate sanction."

Games organising committee chairman Peter Beattie insisted that the matter would be dealt with transparently.

"There will be transparency and nothing will be covered up," he said.

The CGF 'no needle policy' prohibits the administration of injections without strong medical support. The policy is relaxed only for athletes requiring prescribed medication or nutritional supplements under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

However, the CGF insists that athletes should take prior permissions, failing which can result in unspecified sanctions.

Photograph: IOA/Twitter