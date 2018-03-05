Che Bella! Wimbledon champ GarbIne Muguruza scorches red carpet at the Oscars!

Last updated on: March 05, 2018 16:11 IST

IMAGE: Garbine Mugiruza on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Photograph: Garbine Muguruza/Twitter

Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza walked the red carpet at the 90th Oscar Awards on Sunday.

The Spaniard came solo and looked stunning in a black, slit gown designed by fellow Spaniard Hannibal Laguna.

With a bare neck and only a pair of long earrings and a watch to accentuate her look, the tennis star was flooded with compliments on her Twitter page.

IMAGE: Garbine Muguruza with Kobe Bryant. Photograph: Garbine Muguruza/Twitter

Muguruza also posted a picture of herself with NBA star Kobe Bryant, who won an Academy honour for his movie, "Dear Basketball".

"Look who I ran in to!! @kobebryant #Oscars", she wrote on her Twitter page.

Retired basketball star Bryant, who won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, said on Sunday: "I feel better than winning the championship, to be honest with you. I swear I do," Bryant told news media backstage after accepting the Academy Award for "Dear Basketball," the animated short film he wrote and produced.

"To be here right now and to have like ... a sense of validation is ... this is crazy, man," the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer added. "It's crazy."

US Olympian skier Lindsay Vonn also walked the red carpet, but her choice of outfit was open to debate on social media.