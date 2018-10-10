rediff.com

Asiad Para Games: Gold for archer Harvinder

October 10, 2018 12:52 IST

IMAGE: Archer Harvinder Singh celebrates with the Indian flag after winning the men's individual recurve gold in the Asian Para-Games in Jakarta on Wednesday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Archer Harvinder Singh won the men's individual recurve gold, while track-and-field athletes added a silver and a bronze to India's tally in the Asian Para-Games in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Monu Ghangas claimed the silver in the men's discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser fetched a bronze in the men's shot put F46 category.

 

Harvinder defeated China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the W2/ST category final to claim the top honours and take India's gold tally to seven. The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring wheelchair.

The ST category is for archers with limited impairment and who may take aim without having to need a wheelchair.

In the track and field events, Ghangas claimed his silver with a throw of 35.89m, an effort which he managed in his third attempt.

He finished behind Iran's Olad Mahdi, who came up with a new Asian as well as Games record throw of 42.37m.

The F11 category deals with visual impairment.

In shot put, Yasser's throw of 14.22m got him the bronze behind Kazakhstan's Mansurbayev Ravil (14.66m).

The gold in this event went to China's Wei Enlong, who established a new Games record with an effort of 15.67m.

The F46 category of disability covers upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.

