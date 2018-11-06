rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » Yogi renames Faizabad district as Ayodhya

Yogi renames Faizabad district as Ayodhya

November 06, 2018 19:04 IST

IMAGE: From left,  Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, artists dressed as Hindu deities Lakshman, Ram and Sita, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union minister V K Singh during Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya.

"Ayodhya is a symbol of our 'aan, baan aur shaan' (honour, pride and prestige)," he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.

 

"Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya," he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of 'Deepotsav' on Diwali eve.

He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.

