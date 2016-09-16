Yoga textbook created by Patanjali to be taught in Goa schools

September 16, 2016 04:35 IST

A yoga training textbook prepared by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yog Peeth would be taught in the primary schools in Goa, a senior official said on Thursday.

"The (yoga training) scheme would be implemented by Goa Educational Development Corporation for a period of six years commencing from the ongoing academic year," Director of Education G P Bhat told reporters.

The government also intends to constitute a state-level 'yoga cell' of yoga experts.

"A healthy approach towards education and life can be developed right from a young age via the most powerful yogic practises. Yoga at primary level will definitely help develop an effective system to create healthy citizens for the nation," Bhat said.

'Khel-Khel Me', a yoga training book based on NCERT syllabus and prepared by Patanjali Yog Peeth will be taught from std I to std IV.

The problems which school children face, such as stress, depression, lack of concentration, exam phobia, behavioural problems, relationship issues and drug addiction can be tackled through this course, Bhat said.

As per the scheme, 15 government primary schools in each tehsil will be selected for introducing yoga education. A teacher from each school will be selected as a trainer.