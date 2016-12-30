4 dead, 50 workers trapped after Jharkhand mine collapses

December 30, 2016 11:47 IST

Four bodies have been recovered by rescue teams from the Lalmatia mine of Eastern Coalfields Limited which collapsed on Friday morning.

According to the Chairman and Managing Director of Eastern Coalfields Limited and Western Coalfields Limited Rajiv Ranjan Mishra the rescue work is underway and the team is able to locate one more body under the debris.

Discussing about the reason behind this incident, Mishra said, “A higher committee has been formed and a deputy general manager will also enquire. The prima facie which has been found is the entire surface has collapsed. This is a unique phenomenon. But let us see what the reports says.”

Misha further said that three excavators and seven dumpers were present there at the mining site.

Two dumpers left when land subsided, he added.

“According to the rules, one person is allowed per equipment and as two dumpers fled during the incident, so, the number of people trapped may be less than seven,” he said.

Meanwhile, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is taking assessing the situation and rescue efforts are underway.

Three more National Disaster Response Force teams two from Patna, and one from Ranchi are enroute to the site.

He also said that an enquiry has been initiated into the incident.

In a tragic incident, the mine collapsed on Friday morning.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force, around 40-50 workers along with some machinery of a private company are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

“On duty CISF sentry is safe. Rescue operations are underway and electricity supply is also been disrupted,” said the CISF in a statement.

Additional manpower comprising one government official, two inspectors, 21 CISF personnel from the Eastern Coal Field Limited, Sheetalpur headquarters have been rushed to the site.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is closely monitoring the situation and has asked concerned officials to intensify rescue operations.