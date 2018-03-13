Withdraw my words, intention was not to hurt anybody: Agarwal

March 13, 2018 13:58 IST

Facing a backlash for belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naresh Agrawal on Tuesday offered his regrets but said his comments were twisted by the media.

Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house and yesterday quit the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP, had said at a press conference that the Samajwadi Party denied him the RS ticket and gave it to somebody who used to dance and act in films.

"My intention was not to hurt anybody's sentiments. I regret if my comment has hurt somebody's feelings and withdraw my words," he said on Tuesday.

He also claimed that the media had twisted his comments.

His comments invited strong criticism from many BJP leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, who said they were 'improper and unacceptable'.