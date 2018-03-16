rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » With 195 incidents, UP still the hotbed for communal violence

With 195 incidents, UP still the hotbed for communal violence

March 16, 2018 08:16 IST

A total of 822 incidents were reported in 2017, a rise from the 703 in 2016. 

Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states with maximum communal violence incidents in the country last year, the Lok Sabha was informed.

COMPARISON OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE OVER THE PAST 3 YEARS

Photos
Close

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 822 communal incidents took place in the country in 2017, whereas as many as 703 such incidents occurred in 2016 and 751 incidents in 2015.

 

Among the states where the highest number of such cases took place in 2017 include Uttar Pradesh with 195 incidents followed by Karnataka with 100, Rajasthan (91), Bihar (85), Madhya Pradesh (60) besides others, he said.

FATALITIES IN COMMUNAL VIOLENCE

Photos
Close

In 2016 also, the highest number of communal violence cases was reported from Uttar Pradesh (162 incidents) followed by Karnataka (101), Maharashtra (68), Bihar (65), Rajasthan (63) among others.

“The incidents are reported to be attributed to religious factors, land and property disputes, gender related offences, social media related issues and other miscellaneous factors,” Ahir said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Uttar Pradesh, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Rajasthan, Bihar, Lok Sabha
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use