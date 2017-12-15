After acrimonious campaign, PM hopes for productive winter session

Last updated on: December 15, 2017 12:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped the winter session of Parliament will be a productive one with constructive debates and innovative suggestions that will help resolve the country's problems.

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, during the session which begins on Friday.

"The winter session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems," he told reporters in New Delhi.

The prime minister said at Thursday's all-party meeting, leaders of the political parties were clear that there is a need to take the country forward and this session should be used positively to achieve that.

"I hope this Parliament session contributes to the nation's growth. There will be proper utilisation of the time of Parliament which will be beneficial to the country," he said.

Modi said there will be several significant government businesses which will have far reaching impact for the country.

The prime minister hoped Parliament will function "positively" which will be beneficial to the country, strengthen democracy and help in fulfilling hopes and aspirations of common people.

Modi also said that normally after the festival of Diwali, winter begins but due to global warming and climate change, the winter chill is yet to be felt.

"But our winter session is beginning in 2017 and will go on till 2018," he said.

The winter session of Parliament will end on January 5, 2018.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau