Why run after govt jobs, open paan shop or breed cows: Tripura CM

April 29, 2018 20:18 IST

The CM believes "narrow-minded" ideas like graduates cannot opt for farming or start poultry are the reasons behind unemployment.

Continuing with his string of controversial comments, Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb on Sunday advised the educated youth in his state to "set up paan shops instead of running after politicians for several years to get government jobs and waste vital time of their life."

He also stated that a bank balance of Rs. 5 lakh would have been a reality by now for them if they would have opened the paan shop from the start.

Educating the youth about self-employment, he said, "Every house should have a cow. The milk here is 50 rs per litre. Instead of running around for a job for 10 years, if you would have breed cow for 10 years, you could have managed a bank balance of Rs 10 lakh."

Deb said any unemployed youth, with a minimum of Rs. 75, 000 borrowed from the bank and little effort, can easily earn at least Rs. 25,000 per month but the hurdle is the "culture that has grown in Tripura during the last 25 years."

The chief minister believes "narrow-minded" ideas like graduates cannot opt for farming or start poultry are the reasons behind unemployment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a TV interview in January, rejected criticism that his government has failed to create jobs, saying that a person selling pakodas is also employed.

This is no the first time that Biplab Deb has made controversial statement.

Earlier, Deb claimed that internet, satellite and technology were present in the Mahabharata era.

On April 27, Deb invited another controversy to his doorstep when he questioned the rationale behind crowning Diana Hayden Miss World 21 years ago.

Deb also said that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil service. He said civil engineers are more suited for civil services.