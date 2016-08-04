What's Pak army chief doing in China's militancy-hit Xinjiang?

August 04, 2016 01:52 IST

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Raheel Sharif is in China's militancy hit Muslim-majority Xinjiang province on a rare visit where he met his Chinese counterpart General Fang Fenghui, promising to crackdown on Uighur militants.

The two Generals discussed military-to-military relations, bilateral security cooperation and all dimension of long term China-Pakistan Economic Corridor security, according to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

Fang said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and mutual support between their armed forces is critical for safeguarding regional peace and stability.

On his part, Gen Sharif pledged to firmly crack down on terrorist forces like the al-Qaeda linked 'East Turkestan Islamic Movement' and protect the security of the economic corridor.

Gen Sharif, who arrived in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi on a day-long visit, also met with Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang province Zhang Chun Xian.

They discussed bilateral ties and regional security issue with particular reference to $46 billion CPEC's completion and its security.

CPEC will link the Pakistani city of Gwadar to China's Xinjiang via a vast network of highways and railways, allowing China access to Arabian Sea.

Xinjiang is hit by a separatist movement whose supporters claim that the region is not part of China and they oppose settlement of majority Han population in the province which could change the Uyghur character of the region.

Photograph Courtesy: Inter Services Public Relations