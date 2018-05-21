What 'horsetrading'? Congress bought and sold whole stable: Shah

May 21, 2018 17:38 IST

Asserting that the mandate in Karnataka assembly polls was against the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Monday said the party has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory.

Shah also asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost election.

"Only the Congress and the JD-S (Janata Dal-Secular) are celebrating, people of Karnataka are not," he told reporters.

The mandate given by people of Karnataka was against the Congress. There was no confusion about it, he said.

"If we had not staked claim to form government, it would have been against the mandate of Karnataka people," he asserted.

He also said that while the Congress accused the BJP of 'horsetrading', 'they themselves have bought and sold the whole stable'.

"We had the right, so we claimed for it (to form the government)," Shah said.

The Congress has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory, Shah said, taking a swipe at the rival party, and added that he hopes this new definition of victory continues till 2019 as it will benefit the BJP.

"The Congress is now starting to have faith in constitutional bodies like Supreme Court, Election Commission and they even like EVMs," Shah said and voiced hope that it continues even when the Congress loses and is unable to form the government, taunting the party which has been critical of the the poll panel and the apex court's functioning in recent times.

He also claimed that the Congress lawyer lied in the Supreme Court that BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa had sought seven days time from the governor to prove majority in the House.

With ANI inputs