Watch LIVE! Parliament's Monsoon Session

July 18, 2018 10:50 IST

The government and the opposition appeared set for a showdown in Parliament's monsoon session beginning on Monday with the Congress pushing for a no-confidence motion while the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to raise Rahul Gandhi's reported statement that his party "is for Muslims" to corner it.

Worries remain if the impasse seen in the budget session will carry over to this session with both the government and the opposition engaged in acrimonious exchanges in its run-up over a host of issues including religious polarisation, lynching incidents and banking scams.

